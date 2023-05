Over the coming months, several new Superstar entrance theme songs are expected.

There aren’t many details available, but there has been some movement in the department responsible for music, according to Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin.

Boozer revealed that “a lot of revamped themes” would take place over the course of the next three months, and you would see wrestlers receive new themes featuring brand-new music and artists.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.