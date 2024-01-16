WWE Star’s Status For Tonight’s NXT Match Is Uncertain

WWE has a loaded card for tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, but one star is unsure whether they can participate in a scheduled bout advertised on the show.

The show will feature an NXT Women’s Championship number one contender’s battle royal, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez, as well as Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey. There will also be two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, and Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Hayes worked a match against Austin Theory on last week’s SmackDown in which a move went wrong, causing Theory to land on his head and Hayes to land awkwardly, causing Theory to be in medical protocol.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Hayes’ status for tonight’s show is still unknown.

“So Hayes, as of today, was questionable for that match. Yeah, I mean, they weren’t sure one way or the other if he was going to be able to do it,” Meltzer stated.