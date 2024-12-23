WWE Stars Still Unaware Of RAW’s Duration Once It Moves To Netflix

WWE RAW will be moving to Netflix in about two weeks time, but the company’s stars still have no idea on certain aspects of the show. RAW has been a two-hour show for a number of weeks now due to the USA Network granting WWE a temporary extension in order to provide the company a smooth transition to the streaming giant.

Fightful Select reports that talents still don’t know the exact duration of RAW once it moves to Netflix in January. However, one source in the WWE mentioned that Netflix has no time constraints, meaning the red brand could return as a three-hour show after SmackDown was recently confirmed to be a three-hour show starting January 3rd, 2025.