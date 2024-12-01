WWE Stars Suffer Injuries At Survivor Series: WarGames

At least two stars were injured at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The main event featured Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed in WarGames. During the match, Reed smashed through a table after jumping off the top of the cage, and Jimmy did the same but sent Fatu through it.

Jimmy and Reed were injured, according to the news conference held following the show. Jimmy had a broken toe. Reed was deemed questionable by Triple H, while Fightful Select reported that he had injured one, if not both, of his ankles and required assistance in the backstage area.

Bryan Alvarez discussed the injuries on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioning that Tonga Loa may have also been wounded.

Alvarez said, “Jimmy Uso has a broken toe. Bronson Reed has an injured ankle. Those we know for sure, and the one that I am questioning is Tonga Loa because apparently, everybody said he was fine, but dude, I watched that match, and that guy could not raise his arm. He had his arm by his side the entire match. He’s doing nothing but throwing things with his right hand. And, like, I don’t know if he was hurt going in. I don’t know if he got hurt during the match, but that guy could do nothing with his left arm. So, and I don’t even know where, like, I noticed it from very early on…..Actually, both of the injuries, the Bronson Reed and the Jimmy Uso were both from coming off the cage. They both did splashes off the cage through tables, and both of them got hurt doing it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)