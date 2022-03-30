WWE Stars Taking Cameo Requests For A Limited Time Only

WWE has announced another limited run of Superstar Cameo requests for WrestleMania 38 Week.

As seen at the link below, the following Superstars are taking 20 Cameo requests from fans – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Liv Morgan, Happy Baron Corbin, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair.

The Cameo videos for these Superstars are $300 each.

Montez Ford is also listed for $250, but it looks like his Cameo account is still open from another promotion held months back.

The last WWE Cameo requests were done to support the Survivor Series event back in November, with King Xavier Woods and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega taking 30 requests each, for $425 each. Before that, WWE took Cameo requests for WWE United States Champion Finn Balor to promote Extreme Rules. The original price for Balor was $899, but they dropped the price to $800 due to fan backlash, and then dropped them to $400 because fans still were not purchasing.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 38 Week.