WWE Stars Trying To Convince CM Punk To Bring AJ Lee Back To WWE

There have been rumors that AJ Lee might think about returning to the WWE now that CM Punk is back.

Lee started working for WWE in 2009 in FCW and then NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2011. Lee won the Divas Championship three times and retained it for 406 days. She left WWE in 2015 and retired due to health concerns.

WrestleVotes recently reported on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon that WWE is open to having Lee return, leaving the decision in Lee’s hands. Cora Jade revealed in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider that she and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez are attempting to persuade Punk to talk his wife into returning.

“I don’t know. I hope so. I’m working on it. Me and Roxy are always badgering [Punk] about it. I know he is doing it to her as well, so we’ll see. If it happens, you’ll have to thank me.”

At tonight’s Halloween Havoc, Perez and Jade team up to face Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.