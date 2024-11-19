WWE Star’s TV Absence And Losing Streak Sparks Fan Concern

WWE has a large roster, which means that not everyone can be featured on television every week. In certain circumstances, wrestlers are cycled out of storylines until creative finds something for them. In other circumstances, wrestlers are left on the sidelines and eventually released.

WWE star Giovanni Vinci was recently repackaged after being split from Imperium on Raw a few months ago. He appeared to be in position for a significant push, but his first match on the main roster in months was a fast squash match against Apollo Crews, which he lost in less than 5 seconds.

A week later, Crews defeated Vinci once more. This time, he lost in just over 90 seconds. Vinci has not appeared on SmackDown since then. He lost to Sheamus at WWE Speed. In recent dark matchups, he has lost twice to Apollo Crews and the recently released Baron Corbin.

What this all means for Vinci is unclear, but some fans are wondering if creative has anything for him. For what it’s worth, Vinci shared this video (see below) on social media, so maybe we’ll see him on TV again soon.