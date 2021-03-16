WWE Stars Who Furthered Their Success in Hollywood

From one canvas to another – WWE and the big screen have shared their number of stars in the past and present. From a one-off acting gig to a massive Hollywood career, these are the most notable WWE stars who had a major impact in Tinseltown.

Hulk Hogan

One of the first WWE greats to have movie cameras pointed at him, was Hulk Hogan. Just a couple of years after his wrestling breakthrough, he played Thunderlips in Sylvester Stallone’s 1982 blockbuster ‘Rocky III’, alongside his good friend Mr. T, who portrayed Rocky Balboa’s nemesis Clubber Lang. After two appearances in the mid-80’s in Mr. T’s biggest success ‘The A-Team’, Hogan’s prime in Hollywood came in the 90’s in family films as ‘Suburban Commando’, ‘Mr. Nanny’ and ‘Santa with Muscles’. After starring in other television movies and series, Hollywood focused on Hogan himself in his own reality show ‘Hogan Knows Best’, running from 2005-2008. Hogan always loves to be in the spotlight and expand his franchise, did you know he even has an online slot named after him? Check this out for more info and you’ll likely find a platform that features one of the Hogan slots.

Kevin Nash

A multiple heavyweight world champion, Kevin Nash (also known by Diesel), was one of the other two founders of the New World Order, alongside Hogan and Scott Hall. The WWE Hall of Famer also has quite a few impressive movie titles to boast, starting in 1991 as the villain Super Shredder in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze’. His other big appearances came in the 21st century, starting with the 2004 Marvel installment of ‘The Punisher’ and the 2005 Adam Sandler comedy ‘The Longest Yard’. More recently he featured in ‘Magic Mike’ and ‘Magic Mike XXL’ and in the first film of the successful movie franchise ‘John Wick’ starring Keanu Reeves.

John Cena

With a WWE career spanning over 20 years at the age of 43, John Cena has made himself a household name with wrestling fans all over the world. His million-dollar smile and all-American appearance led WWE Studios to feature him in the films ‘The Marine’ – grossing some $50 million dollars and ‘12 Rounds’. Cena took a liking to comedy films and subsequently starred in ‘Fred: The Movie’, ‘Trainwreck’, ‘Sisters’ and ‘Blockers’. One of his biggest successes until now was voicing ‘Bumblebee’ in the eponymous Transformers spin-off.

Jesse Ventura

Wrestler, politician, political commentator, Vietnam veteran, author and actor. Those diverse professions can only mean one name: Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The former governor of Minnesota (1999-2003) enjoyed a two-decade long wrestling career after his tour of duty, while simultaneously making a name for himself in Hollywood. His first role was an instant hit, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 action-thriller ‘Predator’. Other movies include ‘The Running Man’, ‘Demolition Man’ and ‘Batman & Robin’.

Batista

David Bautista Jr., better known of course as six-time heavyweight world champion Batista, is one of the most successful wrestlers-turned-actor in the last decade. He took center stage in the 2011 film ‘House of the Rising Sun’ and subsequently gained much praise for his roles in ‘The Man with the Iron Fists’, ‘Spectre’ and most notably as Drax the Destroyer in two ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films and two ‘Avengers’ films.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Nobody else but The Rock can top this list. The 48-year old Canadian-American rose to wrestling stardom in the late 90’s. Soon after, he made hit after hit after hit in Hollywood: ‘The Mummy Returns’, ‘The Scorpion King’, ‘Doom’, ‘G.I. Joe’, ‘Fast & Furious’. In 2013, Forbes named him the top-grossing actor. Since then, the sky has been the limit for The Rock who further starred in ‘Hercules’, Disney’s ‘Moana’, ‘Baywatch’ and two ‘Jumanji’ films.