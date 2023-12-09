WWE Star’s Winning Run Was Broken On SmackDown

On Friday night, WWE aired a special episode of SmackDown with the Tribute to the Troops theme from Providence, RI at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

WWE brought in big names for the show, including CM Punk and Cody Rhodes for promo segments.

The episode featured Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in first-round matches for the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, and the main event of Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. Sadly, Flair was injured during her match.

According to the WWE Stats Twitter account, Jimmy Uso was one of only six stars who had competed in three or more Tribute to the Troops matches and won all of them prior to the show. With a 4-0 record on SmackDown, he had the opportunity to join Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but his winning streak ended in defeat.

The Usos and Rey Mysterio defeated The Shield in 2023. The Usos defeated Stardust and Goldust the following year before teaming with Dean Ambrose, Kane, Reigns, The Dudley Boyz, and Ryback to defeat League of Nations and the Wyatt Family in a sixteen-man tag team match in 2015. The Usos teamed up with The New Day to defeat Rusev Day, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin on the 2017 show.