WWE Star’s Winning Streak Ends On SmackDown

Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak came to an abrupt end on the March 21st, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she suffered a surprising pinfall loss to Liv Morgan in singles action.

The finish came as a result of outside interference. Raquel Rodriguez distracted the referee, allowing Naomi to strike Cargill with one of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts. Liv capitalized on the chaos, hitting her finisher—Oblivion—to secure the win. After the match, Naomi continued her assault, attacking Cargill in a post-match beatdown.

This marked Cargill’s first in-ring appearance since November 2024 and her first singles match since August 2024, following a lengthy absence due to a mystery attack angle in which she was ambushed on the loading dock. Cargill made her return at WWE Elimination Chamber, where she confronted and attacked Naomi, who had been revealed as the perpetrator behind her disappearance, leaving Naomi stretchered out of the arena.

The developing feud between Cargill and Naomi appears to be building toward a highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41, though WWE has yet to make the match official.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, this defeat marks Cargill’s first singles pinfall loss since September 2023, dating back to her time in AEW. Since signing with WWE in late 2023, Cargill had remained unbeaten in five singles matches until now—making this moment a major turning point in her WWE career.