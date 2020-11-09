WWE Starts Social Media Tournament To Name Undertaker’s Greatest Match

– WWE is calling on fans to help them name The Undertaker’s greatest match ever with a new social media tournament. As seen below, the tournament begins today on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and will culminate with the announcement of Taker’s greatest match ever as voted by the fans on Survivor Series Sunday, which is November 22. Taker will appear at Survivor Series for his “Final Farewell” and 30 year anniversary celebration.

