WWE Statement On Jim Crockett Jr. Passing Away

As noted on Wednesday night, legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76 after recently going into hospice with liver and kidney issues. You can click here to read the original report with AEW’s statement.

Impact Wrestling also issued a statement on Crockett’s passing, writing on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. We send our sincerest condolences to his family.”

WWE issued the following statement on Crockett Jr.:

Jim Crockett Jr. passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76. An influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, Crockett Jr. stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980. During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling. WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.

