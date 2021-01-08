WWE Statement On Tommy Lasorda’s Death

MLB legend Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 93.

Lasorda is known to pro wrestling fans as the special celebrity guest ring announcer for the Los Angeles segment of WrestleMania 2. Lasorda served as the ring announcer for the Los Angeles main event, which saw WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan retain the WWE Title over King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage match.

Lasorda was hospitalized with heart issues back in November, and was admitted to the ICU in serious condition. He was released from the hospital earlier this week on January 5, but went into cardiac arrest at his home on Thursday. He was rushed back to the hospital and passed away last night.

WWE issued the following statement on Lasorda’s passing: