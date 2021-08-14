WWE Statement Regarding The Death of Wrestler and Trainer Dominic DeNucci

WWE announced the following:

WWE is saddened to learn that Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89.

Born in Venice, Italy, DeNucci blazed a trail in wrestling that spanned the globe. From early career beginnings in Canada, Australia, Japan and the midwestern United States, DeNucci debuted in New York City for WWE in 1967. A formidable pairing with Bruno Sammartino saw the two Italian-born wrestlers capture the WWE International Tag Team Championship in 1971. DeNucci would later win the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside both Victor Rivera and Dino Bravo. He would go on to challenge inaugural Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson multiple times before the end of his 15-year run with WWE.

After retiring from competition, DeNucci transitioned into a role as a well-renowned trainer. DeNucci notably trained Mick Foley, Moondog Spot, Shane Douglas and others.

WWE extends its condolences to DeNucci’s family, friends and fans.

Here is a video of longtime wrestling journalist Bill Apter talking about DeNucci: