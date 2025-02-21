WWE Still Finalizing NXT Stand & Deliver Schedule Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

WWE’s Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, just hours before the first night of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium.

Last year’s Stand & Deliver had a 2:00 p.m. ET start time, allowing attendees to transition to WrestleMania without major delays. However, the official start time for this year’s event remains unconfirmed.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan called for Stand & Deliver to start at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET), with WrestleMania Night 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). However, the logistics of traveling 1.5 miles between venues in time for WrestleMania has led WWE to reconsider.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that WWE is now leaning toward an 11:00 a.m. local start time (2:00 p.m. ET), but nothing has been finalized.

“WWE hasn’t confirmed Stand & Deliver’s start time on 4/19 yet. At one point it was scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern and Noon Pacific, but with Mania scheduled for 6 p.m., that wouldn’t leave enough time for people to get out of T-Mobile, get to Allegiant Stadium, and in through the doors in time for the planned Saturday start time. The word going around from those internally was that it was looking like 11 a.m. local time, but as noted, that’s not confirmed.”

As of now, no matches have been announced for Stand & Deliver, but with WrestleMania weekend shaping up, WWE is expected to finalize details soon.