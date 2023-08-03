WWE Still Planning To Reveal Another SummerSlam Match

The WWE SummerSlam lineup is nearly complete, but one match remains to be announced.

The top matches on the card are Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

The match between WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez has yet to be announced. On Monday’s RAW, Adam Pearce told Rodriguez that once she is cleared, she will face Ripley for her title.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match is still planned for the show, but the delay in announcing it is due to WWE needing to clear Rhea.

Meltzer said, “We still don’t know the situation with Rhea and Raquel. No [the match is not off], as soon as they clear her. They could clear her the day of the show and throw it in there. There is a time constraint. I was told that part of the reason why some of these matches that were originally earmarked for the show are off is that they have a time limit on the show, which I’m gonna guess is 3 1/2 to 4 hours, and they didn’t want to short-change matches. I don’t know when it will be. They left it open. If she gets cleared, in storyline obviously, storyline cleared they can do the surprise match the day of the show.”

