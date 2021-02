WWE officials reportedly have not decided on which brand Rhea Ripley will be going to. As noted before, Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was booked to be Ripley’s official call-up from WWE NXT.

PWInsider now reports that a final decision on if Ripley will be going to RAW or SmackDown has not been made yet.

Ripley was not at last night’s RAW and as of today, is not scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. It’s still possible that officials figure her into plans for SmackDown.