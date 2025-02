TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and the WWE, recently filed its earnings report for Q4 2024, and it seems that its stock did not fare well on Wall Street. TKO’s stock dropped $8 last night in after-market trading, closing at $159.55.

Earlier today, the stock opened at $153.59 and then dropped to $146.70. As of this writing, it’s down to $145.83, down $13.85 from the time it opened.