WWE Story Time Season 4 Details Announced

Season 4 of WWE Story Time has been officially announced for the WWE Network. WWE announced today that the animated series will return on Friday, October 9, and will be available on the free version of the WWE Network. A new episode will air on demand each week.

The narrator for season 4 will be WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund hosted the first 3 seasons. Season 4 of Story Time will feature stories from Big Show, The Miz, Christian, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Bruce Prichard, plus WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Bret Hart, JBL and The Godfather.