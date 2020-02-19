WWE Storyline Update On Matt Hardy

WWE issued announced a storyline injury update on Matt Hardy tonight and said that he was discharged from a medical facility in Everett, and returned home earlier today to begin the recovery process.

This is because Randy Orton beat Matt down with steel chairs shots on this week’s Raw. There’s still no official word on if this was done to write Matt off WWE TV before his contract expires on 3/1.

Matt tweeted tonight about his goodbye to WWE. He wrote:

“Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO. I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed.”