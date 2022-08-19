WWE Submits an Interesting New Name to Trademark

The name “Damage CTRL” has been trademarked by WWE.

On Tuesday, August 16, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE submitted a trademark application for “Damage CTRL.”

The trademark will be used for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use, according to the use description that was submitted with the filing. The following use description was filed:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

The purpose of “Damage CTRL” is still unknown, but we’ll keep you informed. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai’s stable has been referred to as “Control,” so there is some speculation that they may be involved, but for the time being, that is just fan speculation.