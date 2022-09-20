WWE Submits Applications for Two New NXT Trademarks

WWE applied for two new trademarks, “NXT Europe” and “NXT Global,” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 16th for entertainment purposes. The following is the description for both filings:

WWE made the announcement a month ago that NXT UK would be discontinued and that the brand would relaunch as NXT Europe in 2023. Additionally, WWE has stated that they intend to “reimagine the brand and talent pipeline” with a renewed emphasis on Europe.

At the Worlds Collide event that took place earlier this month, talent from both NXT and NXT UK competed against one another. This marked the official conclusion of the NXT UK brand.

It is interesting that WWE has filed for NXT Global, given that Triple H’s original plan for NXT was to have Performance Centers located all over the world in a number of countries, each of which would have its own NXT brand.