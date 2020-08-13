WWE SummerSlam 2020 Location Revealed

WWE is planning to hold SummerSlam at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE’s production trucks are scheduled to arrive on Friday to begin setting things up. All personnel at the arena will be going through COVID-19 testing before unloading the equipment. The load-in is scheduled to begin on Friday and will run until Tuesday or Wednesday.

There is no word on if WWE NXT Takeover XXX or the post-SummerSlam RAW/SmackDown TV tapings will take place from the same arena but it’s more than possible.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are no fans expected to be inside the arena for the pay-per-view event. The Amway Center would obviously allow for pyro and a much bigger set.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.