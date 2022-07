The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” went down Saturday night from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. Click here for WWE SummerSlam 2022 results.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for post-SummerSlam news. Here are several SummerSlam 2022 video highlights, post-match interviews, and the entire kick-off show: