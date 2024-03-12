WWE SummerSlam 2024 To Take Place On August 3 At The Cleveland Browns Stadium

As promised during WWE RAW, United States Champion Logan Paul made a “major announcement” on Impaulsive TV this morning.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Logan has been feuding with Randy Orton since the Elimination Chamber PLE, in which Paul cost Orton a chance to win the World Heavyweight Title Match at WrestleMania 40 by hitting Orton with the brass knuckles, allowing Drew McIntyre to pin him. This occurred after Orton had eliminated him from the fight.

Last week on SmackDown, Paul announced that his drink, Prime Energy, will be advertised on the mat during WrestleMania 40 and future PLEs. Orton then appeared to lay out Paul’s friend and business partner, KSI.

On the show, Orton and Kevin Owens competed in a tag team match against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, and Paul failed to knock Orton out with brass knuckles.