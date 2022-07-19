WWE SummerSlam Car Features Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for NASCAR Race

This Sunday during the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 race, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will be driving an unique WWE SummerSlam car.

The #7 Camaro will have a SummerSlam theme for Sunday’s major event at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania thanks to a partnership between WWE and Spire Motorsports.

LaJoie showcases his bespoke WWE Title belt and the new car wrap in the video below. In the design, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, who will square off on July 30 in a Last Man Standing match, are featured. LaJoie’s prediction that Reigns will win the match was featured in a video posted on the NASCAR On NBC Twitter account.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

You can see a photo and the related videos below: