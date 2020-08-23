WWE SummerSlam Card & Coverage Reminder For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV will air live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Join us for live SummerSlam PBP at 5pm ET with the Pre-show.

Here is the card for tonight:

WWE Championship Match – Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (C)

WWE Universal Championship Match – The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman (C)

RAW Tag Team Championships Match – Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (C)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (C)

RAW Women’s Championship Match – Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (C)

Street Fight – Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match – MVP vs. Apollo Crews (C)

No DQ Match, Loser Leaves WWE – Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

