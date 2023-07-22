WWE SummerSlam Could Be A Record-Breaking Event

WWE is two weeks away from the SummerSlam PLE event and has 44,447 tickets distributed, with over 40,000 of them paid for.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes. For more on the expected card, click here.

WWE is bringing in a big name for SummerSlam weekend, as PWMania.com previously reported, click here for more. WWE’s internal show schedule includes several matches.

Due to high ticket prices, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that this year’s SummerSlam will most likely be the highest-grossing event ever in the United States for a non-WrestleMania event. He also discussed how people were underestimating SummerSlam’s success, despite AEW All In selling over 75,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium a few weeks later.

“As far as the idea of this giant crowd, I mean, this will probably be legitimately the biggest gross in the United States for a non-wrestling, non-WrestleMania show in the history of pro wrestling in the United States since the beginning of time, which is an incredible accomplishment. But because of All In, it’s almost like anything they announce is almost gonna make some people try to go, ‘Oh, you’re losers. You lost to,’ You know, which is ridiculous. That thing where, you know, like they’ll go in there and I mean, legitimately, if they end up with 50,000 people, which is a giant success, you know, you’re gonna have those people go, you didn’t even sell it out. Like there was a chance of selling out Ford Field, there was no chance of this for SummerSlam. It’s a disaster because we had all those people with Wembley when I was going, like, man, if they do 30,000 people, they’re doing great. What are you talking about? If they don’t do it, at least, if they don’t sell out, it’s a failure. You know, if they do 70,000, it’s a failure. You know what I mean? Because that’s the fight that people wanna have, which is ridiculous.”

