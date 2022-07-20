WWE SummerSlam Currently Listed as a TV-14 Event

The premium live WWE SummerSlam event this year appears to be a TV-14 product.

The event is now labeled as a TV-14 event on the Peacock app, as reported on Twitter by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast. Zarian was the first to report on an internal document delivered last Thursday by USA Network regarding the change in RAW’s TV rating from PG to TV-14.

It appears that it was sent out before the decision was made. Internally, there were “mixed signals” concerning the change.

It’s worth noting that the Money in the Bank event earlier this month was rated TV-PG.

Zarian wrote the following regarding the matter:

“SummerSlam is currently listed as TV-14 on @peacockTV #WWE #summerslam #TV14”

He added:

“I feel somewhat vindicated here… 😂

For those who don’t know the story…

USA Network sent an internal memo stating that Raw would go TV-14LV on July 18th then retracted that memo a few hours later.

I was told they would be going TV-14 just not on July 18th hours later…”

Here is the current line-up for WWE SummerSlam:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.