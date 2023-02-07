WWE SummerSlam Heading to Ford Field in Detroit on August 5

The Motor City is going to host WWE SummerSlam.

On Friday, April 14, Ticketmaster will begin taking orders for SummerSlam tickets. To sign up for pre-sale notifications, click here. SummerSlam Priority Pass will be made available by On Location soon. For more information on the passes, call 855-346-7388 or click here.

WWE announced the following:

SummerSlam® Headed to Ford Field in Detroit August 5

02/07/2023

First WWE Event at Ford Field Since WrestleMania® in 2007 and First SummerSlam To Be Held in Michigan In 30 Years

Tickets On Sale Friday, April 14, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Ford Field in Detroit will host SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5.

Tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023, via Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit:

https://www.wwe.com/summerslam2023-presale-registration