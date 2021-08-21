WWE SummerSlam Line Up For Tonight’s PPV

PWMania.com will have live coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV tonight at 7 PM EST beginning with the Pre-Show. Tonight’s PPV will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas NV. Here is the current line up for tonight-

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. John Cena

–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Goldberg

–Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Championship : Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Sasha Banks

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Mysterios

–RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Omos & AJ Styles (C) vs. Riddle & Randy Orton

–WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (C) vs. Damian Priest

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Veer & Shanky are banned from ringside)

-Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss

