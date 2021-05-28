WWE SummerSlam Location Plans Described As A “Disaster”

As PWMania.com previously reported, several cities including Las Vegas, NV have been considered for the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV location. WWE announced Summerslam’s official date for Saturday, August 21st even though a Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence boxing fight will take place on the same evening in Las Vegas.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes and Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, which have both been accurate with recent reporting about Summerslam, noted the following:

Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Jon Alba also addressed the matter:

