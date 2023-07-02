WWE SummerSlam Main Event Appears To Be Set

The Usos defeated Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE Money In The Bank in London, firing the first shot in the Civil War.

Roman appeared to have the match in hand about 20 minutes into the match when he had Jimmy locked in the Guillotine choke, but Jey managed to tag himself in. The referee was knocked out of the ring, and The Usos hit Roman with the 1D without the assistance of a referee to make the count.

Roman and Solo both recovered and took out Jimmy and Jey, but they were able to kick out when the referee returned to make the count. Solo was thrown through the announcer’s table, and Reigns hit a spear, but Jey kicked out with a low blow. Jimmy and Jey followed with a barrage of superkicks and Jey’s splash.

This appears to be a set up to Jey vs. Roman at SummerSlam.