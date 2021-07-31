WWE SummerSlam Posters With John Cena & Roman Reigns Released

WWE has released the official promotional poster for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. The new poster features John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who are expected to headline the big event.

FOX has also released a promotional poster for SummerSlam, featuring Cena vs. Reigns. You can see both posters below.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The only other confirmed match as of this writing is Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., but matches to be confirmed soon include Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Here are both posters-