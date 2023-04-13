WWE SummerSlam Pre-sale Codes And New SummerSlam Poster Revealed

The pre-sale for the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Ticketmaster began this morning. The pre-sale is accessible via three passcodes: TWEETS, WWETEXT, and THEBUMP.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow, Friday, April 14, and are expected to sell quickly.

In related news, a new SummerSlam promotional poster has been released. The image includes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The image is featured below.

This week, it was reported that Becky Lynch is scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

Here is the new poster: