LIVE WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SummerSlam Results – August 23, 2020

– The 2020 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens up live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Renee confirms that this is her last weekend with WWE. The panel goes over the card now. The panel sends us to a promo for The Fiend vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. There’s a ring backstage for interviews. Sarah Schreiber is with Zelina Vega, Andrade and Zelina Vega. Garza wants to know where Charly Caruso is. He tries give his role to Schreiber instead. Schreiber asks Vega about poisoning RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford and she dismisses the idea, saying his little “tummy ache” is being blown out of proportion. She goes on about being innocent, and says the WWE Universe is poisoned by The Street Profits, and her guys are the anecdote. The panel talks about the poisoning and gives us a look at Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Intercontinental Title from AJ Styles on SmackDown. We see how WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and his kids appeared on The Bump to discuss tonight’s WWE Title match, in a segment sponsored by Welch’s grape juice. Back from a break and Charly shows us some mainstream media coverage of ThunderDome.

The panel leads us to a video package on the Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville feud. The panel is split on who will win. We see Rey Mysterio and his wife arriving with Dominik Mysterio. We go to another promo. Back from the break and we get hype and discussion for tonight’s women’s title matches. Shayna Baszler interrupts the panel. She makes it known she wants the next title shot. We get a video package on RETRIBUTION next. The panel talks more about Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins before sending us to the ring.

WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews as Mike Rome does the introductions. Tom Phillips is on commentary with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The Hurt Business is out next – MVP with Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP heads to the ring as his partners return to the back.

Fans look on from the LED boards as they go at it. MVP goes right into a knee bar but Crews gets the bottom rope. Crews with more offense until MVP goes to the floor for a breather. MVP brings it back in and they go to the corner. MVP with a cheap shot while the referee is in between them. MVP comes back with a big dropkick, then keeps MVP down. More back and forth now. MVP dumps Crews over the top to the floor and he hits part of his face on the steel ring steps.

MVP slams Crews face-first into the announce table and brings it back in. MVP gets hung up in the corner and Crews drops him. Crews goes to the top but MVP crotches him. MVP climbs up with a superplex and a 2 count. Crews comes back and clotheslines MVP to the floor, then runs the ropes and leaps out, taking him back down. The referee counts now.

They both make it back in at the 9 count. Crews unloads in the corner and hits a splash. Crews drops MVP again and hits the standing moonsault for a close 2 count. They tangle and Crews blocks the Playmaker. Crews comes right back and hits the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall as the music hits. MVP and Lashley rush the ring but Crews avoids a beat down and retreats to the ramp with the title.

– We go back to the panel and they talk about Renee leaving the company. We see Asuka backstage walking and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Fans are shown on the LED boards.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Bayley

We go right to the ring as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. Asuka makes her way out first. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. They pose on the ramp together as the pyro goes off. Bayley hits the ring and Banks waits at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Asuka with some hard hitting offense early on. Asuka dropkicks Bayley. Asuka goes on and catches a kick but can’t hit a suplex as Bayley resists. Asuka takes Bayley to the mat for a submission but Bayley gets her foot on the bottom rope. Asuka dominates and ends up sending Bayley to the floor with a Hip Attack. Asuka goes out and leaps from the steel ring steps with a big DDT on the floor. Banks is shocked.

Asuka brings it back in for a 2 count. Bayley turns it around and works Asuka over. Bayley with a suplex into a 2 count. Bayley keeps Asuka down and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Asuka takes strikes and comes back with kicks. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a close 2 count. Banks can’t believe it.

Asuka mounts some offense for a 2 count. Asuka with a big kick to the head out of nowhere but they’re both down now. They get up and Asuka unloads. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner and a big knee to the face. Asuka with a German suplex now. Asuka waits and delivers another Hip Attack as Bayley gets back up.

They fight on the apron now. Bayley ends up driving Asuka knee-first into the apron. Asuka falls to the floor and Banks taunts her. Bayley brings it back in the ring and chop blocks the knee for a 2 count. Bayley with a leg submission now. Asuka looks to make a comeback but Bayley elbows her. Asuka charges and hits a Codebreaker for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Asuka climbs up but has to fight Bayley off. Asuka flies but Bayley catches her in mid-air, taking her down into a kneebar.

Asuka gets free but Bayley charges and hits a Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes to the top for the flying elbow but Asuka catches her with an armbar on the way down. Asuka stops the hold to kick a screaming Banks back into the barrier from the apron. Asuka and Bayley brawl on the floor now. Asuka brings it back in but has to kick Banks away again. Bayley rolls Asuka for 2. Asuka kicks her in the gut. Banks gets on the apron but Asuka charges and knocks her off when Bayley moves out of the way. Bayley takes advantage and rolls Asuka for the win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the bell, the music hits but Banks immediately rushes the ring and unloads on Asuka while she’s down. They double team Asuka and drive her into the mat. Bayley exits the ring with the title and kicks at some of the virtual fans at ringside. We go to replays. A furious Asuka recovers in the ring as The Golden Role Models taunt her from the ramp.

– Back from the break and Dominik Mysterio is backstage with his parents. He speaks in Spanish to his mother, kisses her and she walks off. Dominik tells his dad Rey Mysterio he appreciates him being in his corner, but this is fight and… Rey interrupts and knows where Dominik is going with his. Dominik says he has to handle this on his own and protect their family. He asks for Rey’s word that he will not get involved. Rey says it’s hard but he gives his word. They embrace.

– Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton are at ringside now. We also get a video look at RETRIBUTION. Kevin Owens is out next to join the announcers for commentary.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits

We go to the ring and out first comes Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are out next – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Red cups of all sizes have fell from the rafters. We get a picture-in-picture vide of Ford and Dawkins talking about the poisoning of Ford. They are always up and they want the smoke.

Andrade starts off with Ford and takes control against the ropes. Ford turns it around and taunts Garza. Andrade goes to the second rope but Ford brings him down with a scissors. Andrade gets sent in. Garza runs in as does Dawkins and they take him out with a double team, sending both competitors to the floor now. Ford leaps out but Andrade and Garza catch him, driving him into the floor. Andrade works over Ford in the middle of the ring now.

Garza tags in and dropkicks Ford off the apron to the floor. Garza brings it back in for a 2 count. Garza grounds Ford now. Garza takes out Ford in the corner again and rips his pants off as Vega applauds and laughs. Andrade ends up with an armbar on the ropes as Ford yells out. Andrade grounds Ford in the middle of the ring, working on his hurt arm now. Garza comes back in with more corner offense for a 2 count while talking trash into the camera.

Garza turns Ford upside down in the corner and runs in with a knee. Andrade tags back in with a stomp while Ford is upside down. Ford kicks out at 2. More back and forth for a few minutes. The finish sees The Profits hit the double team on Garza, who tried to get a tag but couldn’t as Andrade was checking on Vega after she got knocked off the apron.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. There’s some tension between the heels. Owens leaves the announce table and says Aleister Black is invited to appear on The KO Show on RAW.

– We get a promo for WWE Payback.

– The announcers lead us to a video for the next match.

No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE: Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out first comes Sonya Deville as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Mandy Rose is out next.

They meet in the middle of the ring and Deville wants no part of an olive branch. Rose comes back with a big kick and Deville slams her. They fight and end up on the floor. Rose counters and sends Deville into the barrier, then the ring steps. More brawling on the floor. Rose brings it to the ramp and hits a suplex on the steel. Rose sends Deville into the ring post, and again. Rose talks some trash and rocks Deville with a right hand at ringside.

Rose sends Deville into the barrier now. Rose stands on the announce table and yells at Deville to bring it. Rose with a flying clothesline from the top of the table. Rose mounts Deville with right hands at ringside. Rose brings a table from under the chair now.

Rose is really struggling with getting the table standing now but finally gets it. She walks over but Deville hits her in the gut with a steel chair. Deville sends Rose face-first into the announce table several times. Deville rolls Rose back in the ring for a 2 count. Deville with kicks to the chest now, keeping Rose down in the middle of the ring. Deville with a sliding knee for a 2 count.

Rose tries to mount some offense but Deville gets the standing Dragon sleeper applied. Deville takes Rose to the mat and tightens the hold. Deville is forced to break her triangle after a few minutes. Deville talks some trash and keeps Rose down. Rose fights up with a big slap to the face. Deville stops her with a knee to the gut. They go on and Rose drops Deville with a knee for a 2 count. Rose ends up slamming Deville’s face into the announce table several times. Rose puts Deville on a table at ringside but she rolls off when Rose goes back in the ring.

Rose slides a chair at Deville’s face across the table, twice, but they miss. They go at it in front of the announcers now. Deville and Rose collide as Deville hits a jumping kick to the gut. They bring it back in and tangle in the middle of the ring. Rose with two knee strikes. A third running knee puts Deville back down. Rose with the big Facebuster in the middle of the ring. Rose yells at Deville to get back up. Rose with another knee to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, the music hits as Rose celebrates. Deville must leave WWE. Deville rolls to the floor and is shocked. Deville throws a bit of a fit at the announce table. Otis runs down with his Money In the Bank briefcase to celebrate in the ring with Rose. Rose tries to do the Caterpillar as Otis looks on.

– We get a promo for the next match.

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

It’s time for Dominik Mysterio’s WWE debut. Seth Rollins is out first with Murphy. Dominik is out next with Rey Mysterio to be in his corner. We also saw his mother send him on his way.

Rollins controls early on and toys with Dominik some. Dominik gets some strikes in but Rollins shuts him down. Dominik counters a big move with some lucha libre action and ends up kipping up, taunting Rollins to bring it. Rey cheers his son on. Rollins beats Dominik down now. Rollins tells Murphy to hand him a kendo stick from under the ring. Dominik dropkicks Rollins and he drops the stick.

Dominik chases Rollins around the ring with the stick, swinging at him. Rollins runs back in and beats Dominik as he follows. Rollins whips Dominik hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down, and again. Rollins with a big suplex. Rollins grounds Dominik now and faces Rey, taunting him. Rollins breaks and asks Rey if he wants to get involved.

Dominik gets up and fights back but Rollins nails a Slingblade. We see Rey’s mother watching backstage, looking concerned. Murphy slides a steel chair in. Rollins beats on Dominik some more. Dominik told his father to stay off the apron. Rollins taunts Rey some more. Dominik avoids a Stomp and sends Rollins into the chair face-first. Dominik mounts Rollins in the corner with lefts and rights. Rollins goes for a Buckle Bomb but gets sent into the turnbuckles himself.

They tangle some more and Dominik counters with a big DDT but can’t get the win. Rey yells at Dominik to take his time. Dominik unloads with kendo stick shots now, wailing away while Rollins is down. Dominik goes to the top but Rollins crotches him. Rollins ends up turning it into a big superplex and a Falcon Arrow but Dominik kicks out at 2. Rollins can’t believe it.

Rollins with more kendo stick shots while Dominik is down. Rollins tells Murphy to slide a table into the ring and he does. Rollins and Rey have more words. Rollins stands the table up and delivers another kendo stick shot. Rollins takes Dominik up in the corner and nails another kendo shot to the back. Rollins climbs for a back suplex into the table but he wastes some time taunting Rey. Dominik counters up top and they both go crashing back through the table on the mat.

Dominik climbs to the top as Rey cheers him. Dominik nails the Frogsplash but Rollins kicks out just in time. Dominik rolls to the floor for a breather. They tangle and Rollins nails a superkick. Rollins with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Rollins taunts Rey while keeping Dominik down some more. Rollins finally gets handcuff from Murphy as some boos pick up.

Rollins taunts Rey. Rey’s wife Angie comes walking down the ramp but Rey meets her and talks to her. Dominik rolls Rollins from behind for a 2 count. Murphy ends up in the ring and he levels Dominik with a big knee. Murphy brings Dominik to the floor and tries to damage his eye with the ring steps but Rey makes the save. Rollins beats Rey down at ringside. Rollins launches Dominik into the barrier. Rey gets double teamed again now. They handcuff Rey to the middle rope now, leaving him dangling to the floor. Rollins and Murphy pick up kendo sticks but Rollins turns and sees Rey’s wife there. He slowly walks to her but Dominik makes the save from behind.

Dominik unloads on both heels at ringside. Dominik with a 619 of sorts to the floor. He brings Rollins back in and hits a second 619. Dominik goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins drags Dominik away from Rey, who is now in the ring but cuffed still. Rollins mounts Dominik’s back and taunts him with Rey. Rollins breaks, gets up and nails a big Stomp in the middle of the ring while Rey reaches for his son. Rollins covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall with Murphy as the music hits. Rey is still reaching for Dominik but the cuff has him attached to the rope. A referee checks on Dominik now. Rollins exits the ring as we go to replays. Rollins and Dominik watch from the stage as Rey is freed to check on his son. Rey talks to his son and they hug.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Back from a break and we go to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out first – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. We see what happened earlier with Bayley retaining over Asuka. Asuka is out next and they taunt her over her knee injury. We get formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Banks immediately starts working on the knee, taking Asuka down. They tangle some but Asuka gets the upperhand. Asuka with a big forearm. Banks goes out to regroup but Asuka stays on her. The referee counts as Banks kicks Asuka in the face. Asuka ends up taking Banks to the floor with a kneebar. The referee counts and they bring it back in. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka with a kick to the back for a 2 count. Asuka rolls right into an armbar now. Banks breaks it and stomps on her.

Banks ends up hitting a huge powerbomb from the apron to the floor. The referee counts as Bayley yells at Asuka. Asuka makes it back in the ring just before the 10 count. Banks stays on top of her but can’t put her away. Banks keeps control and hits a running boot to the face in the corner. Asuka still kicks out at 2.

Banks works Asuka over in the corner now. Asuka counters a move out of the corner and drives Banks face-first into the mat. Asuka goes right into a leg submission as Banks yells out. They tangle in the corner now and Asuka hits a big DDT from up top. Banks rolls to the floor to avoid the pin and Bayley checks on her as the referee counts. Asuka follows and launches her into the barrier, then sends her into the LED board on the ring. Asuka brings it back in and goes to the top. Asuka shakes off the knee pain and hits a missile dropkick for a close 2 count.

Banks counters a big shot and delivers knees to the face but Asuka kicks out. Banks ends up missing a Frogsplash. Bayley talks Banks up but Asuka goes on and gets the Asuka Lock. They tangle some more and Asuka gets dropped into a pin for 2. Banks goes right into the Bank Statement. They tangle some more on the mat with counters and submissions. Bayley gets on the apron but Asuka misses a Hip Attack on both of them. This chaos leads to Asuka getting the Asuka Lock on Banks. Banks goes for the rope but Asuka pulls her back. Banks taps out.

Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. Banks sits up and she looks confused, angry. Bayley comes in to apologize but Banks stares over at her, then back at Asuka. Asuka makes her exit with the title.

