WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down tonight from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship, Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Championship, as well as CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth “Freakin’” Rollins as the special guest referee.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE SummerSlam results from Saturday, August 3, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – AUGUST 3, 2024

The “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024” pre-show kicks off outside in sunny Cleveland, OH., where Michael Cole welcomes us to the panel. Joining him are Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett and Big E.

Following their opening banter, they send things to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond, who check-in from outside of Cody Rhodes’ “American Nightmare” bus and The Judgment Day Clubhouse.

Also checking in is Cathy Kelley, who talks about CM Punk being eerily calm during her discussion with him ahead of tonight’s big event. She also plugs the Michael Cole sit-down interview with Punk, which is already available on WWE’s YouTube channel.

We head into a number of promotional video packages in between additional banter and hype from the pre-show panelists. We then see a lengthy hype video package promoting The Miz as a darling son of Cleveland in an attempt to ensure he gets a favorable crowd reaction tonight.

We then see footage of him on The Miz Express tour bus, which Cole calls the SummerSlam Express bus. Live outside the arena in Cleveland, R-Truth, DIY, Miz and Maryse come out of the bus, interact with the fans waiting to get in, and then we return to the panelists for some more time-killing chit-chat.

Cathy Kelley is live in The Judgment Day Clubhouse with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. He talks about The Judgment Day having a big night with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in title matches. Dom-Dom says they’ll return on Raw with all the gold and then asks her to leave.

Byron Saxton takes it from there for some interaction with crowds waiting outside the building in Cleveland, OH. He also introduces the winner of the SummerSlam t-shirt design contest, which we see.We catch up with Bron Breakker entering the building, who vows Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship reign ends tonight.

The panel goofs around for a bit again and throw it over to The Miz. The WWE SummerSlam 2024 host awkwardly stumbles through his words trying to interview a random shy kid in the “Fan Zone” with Peter Rosenberg. Back to the panel for a few and then we see Michael Cole’s lengthy sit-down interview with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

They promote him joining the panel later in the pre-show. We move on to a walk-and-talk with Peter Rosenberg and Damian Priest in Bronx, and inside Yankees Stadium. After that wraps up, footage of GUNTHER crashing Damian Priest Live on Friday in Cleveland.

Back at the panel, Cole tags out and Jackie Redmond tags in as the panel host. Also swapping out is Pat McAfee, and swapping in is Peter Rosenberg. The talk shifts to Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the first time on the pre-show, and the elaborate “Road to” pre-match video package for it airs.

We return to Big E. with a selfie stick in a sea of fans. He also teases the possibility of fans seeing someone they haven’t seen in quite a while tonight. Wonder if another chief is in the house? The talk at the panel shifts to the Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match for the women’s world title.

We see a sit-down interview between Redmond and Ripley. Then we shoot to backstage interviews with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, as well as “Queen” Nia Jax and 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton. After that wraps up, we shoot inside Cleveland Browns Stadium for the first time, where Michael Cole is standing in the middle of the ring.

He talks about the Punk-McIntyre bout and sends things to his sit-down interview with CM Punk himself. When that’s in the rear-view mirror, we head back to the pre-show panel, where the panelists are joined by the one-and-only Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE settles in with his zebra-colored, referee-style suit and bowtie, and talks about what exactly Rollins Rules means. Essentially, it’s anything goes and he may or may not get involved himself at some point, from the sounds of it.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Sean Waltman joins the panel for the next few segments with the panelists and then we shoot to a Pat McAfee sit-down interview with Jelly Roll, the artist who did the themes for tonight’s show and an apparent big deal in modern music. Don’t ask me!

We also see a video package on iconic entrance themes and the rest of the top-ten countdown of all-time SummerSlam moments feature. A video package airs promoting “The Last Time Is Now: John Cena Farewell Tour 2025,” complete with an official graphic for the tour that will travel the globe over the next year.

WWE also promotes the move of SmackDown from FOX to the USA Network in September, and then ESPN analyst Joe Tessitore appears alongside Michael Cole. They announce that Cole will move to the SmackDown commentary team, and that Tessitore will be leading the commentary crew on Monday night’s for Raw starting September 2 in Denver, CO.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Soon after this, the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024” pre-show wraps up. “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” flashes on the screen and then we shoot into the cold open for tonight’s premium live event. Inside the jam-packed Cleveland Browns Stadium, WWE SummerSlam 2024 Host The Miz has some fun in the crowd to start the show.

Backstage, we see Rhea Ripley walking the halls with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. The camera follows them all the way to Gorilla position and through the curtain, all the way down to the ring. Liv Morgan is introduced next and out comes the reigning, defending WWE Women’s World Champion. It’s time for our first match of the evening.