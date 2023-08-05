WWE SummerSlam Results – August 5, 2023

“The Biggest Party of the Summer” has arrived!

WWE SummerSlam 2023 goes down tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight title, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in their trilogy bout.

Also scheduled is Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s title, GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental title, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match, Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, as well as the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Featured below are complete WWE SummerSlam results from Monday, August 5, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 7-11:30pm EST.

WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS (8/5/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get things underway.

From there, we hear “Born to be Wild,” the official SummerSlam theme, and we shoot inside Ford Field in Detroit, MI. where Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Cricket 5G presents WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show.

We settle in at the panel, which features Braxton, Booker T, Wade Barrett, Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond. Each are introduced as we hear fans in the background.

They talk about Wade Barrett, who is on the panel, being moved to Monday Night Raw as one of the new members of the commentary team. After the introductions, the panelists run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show.

Once they finish running down the card, we are sent to the bad-ass, elaborate video package that aired on WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown this week to promote Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III.

After the video package wraps up, we shoot back to the panelists, who weigh-in with their thoughts on the highly-anticipated rubber match between “The American Nightmare” and “The Beast Incarnate.” Booker T makes it clear Lesnar isn’t getting embarrassed in battle.

Now the gang gears up for the Slim Jim Presents SummerSlam Battle Royal match scheduled for tonight. The panelists talk about some of the Superstars in the bout, with a lot of focus on the popularity of LA Knight. Barrett predicts Bronson Reed to win it. Booker T picks Otis. Rosenberg goes with LA Knight.

Braxton sends things over to Cathy Kelley, who is with hundreds of rabid members of the WWE Universe outside of Ford Field. She interviews some of them to find out which matches they are most excited for tonight. Most talk about the Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns showdown in Tribal Combat.

Kayla Braxton sends things to another video package, this time the Paul Heyman narrated history of Tribal Combat video, which premiered in his in-ring segment with Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa on this past Friday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown.

Back live, the panelists shift gears to focus on the triple-threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair for the women’s title. The panelists share their thoughts on the bout for a couple of moments. Barrett picks Charlotte to win. Booker and Rosenberg both pick Asuka to retain.

An excellent, lengthy video package airs to showcase the career of Edge ahead of his 25th anniversary celebration in his hometown of Toronto on SmackDown in two weeks.

From there, the conversation at the panel switches to the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown tonight between GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre. Booker T sings GUNTHER’s praises as the best European wrestler in WWE history. Barrett picks GUNTHER to win. Booker T does, too. Rosenberg picks McIntyre.

Jackie Redmond makes a lame Eminem “Lose Yourself” reference that Rosenberg jumps all over when bringing up Finn Balor’s bitterness going into his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity tonight against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. The panelists each give their thoughts on the bout.

It’s prediction time and we hear Barrett explain why Balor is going to win and become the new champion. Booker T picks Balor as well. Rosenberg picks against the fan-favorite for the first time, predicting Balor to win and using The Judgment Day’s dominance as his reasoning. The panelists then show some Snapshot filters on fans in the crowd and Superstars on the panel.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler’s video package airs to hype tonight’s “MMA Rules Fight” between the former UFC stars turned WWE Superstars. After the lengthy package wraps up, we return to the panelists, who weigh-in with their thoughts on this battle of former friends turned bitter rivals. Barrett picks Rousey to win. Booker T predicts Baszler will take it. Rosenberg goes with Baszler.

We shoot to Cathy Kelley, who is in the Cricket Fan Zone with a fan doing a promo. She cuts him off and asks him to cut a promo for SummerSlam into the camera. He does so, and after a rough start, he does decent enough. Fans clearly rooting for Jey Uso boo in the background. Kelley sends us back to the panelists.

The panelists talk about the Logan Paul vs. Ricochet match, which Logan claims will be the most viral match in WWE history. The video package airs to explain the back-story leading into this bout.

A commercial airs and then we shoot live inside Ford Field where Titus O’Neil and Byron Saxton are shown in the entrance area. They address the crowd and then announce WWE has provided support for three non-profit organizations for children in Detroit. They introduce people from the organizations. They donate $20,000 to each of the three charities, as well as replica WWE title belts. We shoot to another commercial.

Following the advertising time out, we return to the panelists, who talk about the Tribal Combat battle between former Bloodline members and relatives WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. They each weigh in with their thoughts on the bout, give their predictions and then the Kickoff Show wraps up. It’s time for “The Biggest Party of the Summer!”

The Kid Rock hosted and narrated cold open video package airs after another “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature. Once that wraps up, we shoot live inside Ford Field in Detroit, MI. as fireworks and pyro explodes as the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event is now officially off-and-running.