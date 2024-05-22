WWE SummerSlam Ticket Sales Are Off To A Great Start

While WWE is currently focused on its upcoming pay-per-view event, King and Queen of the Ring, this Saturday, it will soon shift its focus to SummerSlam, one of its biggest events of the year.

WWE’s live event touring business has been booming, and this trend isn’t about to slow down anytime soon. Following this Saturday’s show, WWE will present Clash at the Castle on Saturday, June 15, from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland; WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 6, from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3, from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, following SummerSlam. WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, has released the first count of SummerSlam ticket sales since they went on sale recently.

The total number of disturbed tickets is 45,835, with 6,844 remaining for a setup of 52,679. Currently, 6,553 tickets are available for resale, with just over 70 days until the event begins. WWE does have a large section closed off, which will most likely open up as the event approaches and more seats become available.