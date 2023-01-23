WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Binghamton, NY 1/22/23

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York:

* WWE RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a no contest due to interference by Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai), Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan make the save, a 6-women tag team match is made

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin

* The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) (w/ Finn Balor) defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), during the match Finn Balor was ejected from ringside

* Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins