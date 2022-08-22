WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, ON 8/21/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Budweiser Gardens in London, ON, Canada.
Asuka & Alexa Bliss defeated Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (w/ Bayley)
Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Mustafa Ali
WWE 24/7 Title Match
Dana Brooke (c) defeated Tamina and Nikki ASH
Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Kevin Owens comes to the ring and gives Theory a stunner. Both Kevin Owens and Trish Stratus celebrate by taking a selfie with Theory lying on the ground.
The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair (c) retains over Iyo Sky (w/ Bayley & Dakota Kai) via DQ due to Bayley and Kai interference. After the match, Trish Stratus brought out Alexa Bliss & Asuka to make the save.
Street Fight
Riddle defeated Seth Rollins