WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano

Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two brawl

The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland – no Sheamus) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci – w/WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey (c) retains over Liv Morgan

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair retains over Bayley due to interference by Damage CTRL. Alexa Bliss makes the save. This turns into a tag team match.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO Sky)

WWE United States Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle, The Miz and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way