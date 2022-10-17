WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Topeka, Kansas 10/16/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas.

* Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner)

* Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth (in 3 minutes)

* Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis was ejected from ringside

* Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio) (Ziggler with a quick roll-up on Priest)

* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs Tamina ends in a no contest due to Damage CTRL interference. This leads to a tag team match

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match- Damage CTRL (c) (Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) retains over WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) after Alexa Bliss distracts Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Riddle in a Street Fight