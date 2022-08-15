WWE Sunday Stunner Results Results From Atlantic City, NJ 8/14/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ.
WWE U.S. Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) defeated The Miz and Theory
Veer defeated R-Truth
Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriquez & Aliyah
Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler; Riddle made the save when Rollins went for another Stomp after the match.
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka
Madcap Moss and The Street Profits defeated Sheamus and The Usos by DQ; The Street Profits want the bout to be restarted as a Street Fight , and the official grants the request.
Atlantic City Six-Man Street Fight
Madcap Moss & The Street Profits defeated Sheamus & The Usos