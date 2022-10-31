WWE Super Fans Wanted for Wheel of Fortune Episodes, Footage of Xavier Woods on Celebrity WOF

Wheel of Fortune and WWE have partnered to produce special episodes that will air during the popular game show’s 40th season.

On Sunday’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Xavier Woods made an appearance and helped the Gamers Outreach charity raise $96,000.

“Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune after trying to get on for years was an unreal experience. I loved every second of it and thank you all for watching!,” he tweeted after the appearance.

Then, Woods revealed today that they are looking for fans to join WWE Superstars on special episodes that will air later this year during WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune.

“Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here wheeloffortune.com/WWE @WheelOfFortune,” Woods wrote.

Fans can apply to be contestants by following this link. The website asks, “Are you a WWE Super Fan? Do you want to solve puzzles with your favorite WWE Superstar? Submit a fun video telling us which WWE Superstar you want to play with, and why you should be a contestant during WWE Week for your chance to spin the Wheel!”

According to AdWeek, the WWE – WOF episodes will be filmed in February and will premiere in late March in time for WrestleMania 39. 15 WWE Superstars will be paired with fans for the week-long stunt.

Below, you can watch a clip from Sunday’s episode along with the tweet mentioned by Woods:

Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here https://t.co/oTrsESZgds @WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/SYw7u9FLQR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

Austin is going to the Bonus Round!! He's been waiting for this moment his whole life 👀 #celebritywheeloffortune @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/CW2xKSMWhs — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) October 31, 2022

Take it easy on the contestants, @PatOnWheel! They still have to spin the wheel! #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/2lZvh3dfNH — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 31, 2022