WWE Super Showdown Results – Feb. 27 20200

WWE Super Showdown Results – February 27 2020

– The WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Kickoff pre-show opens up on the WWE Network with Charly Caruso welcoming us. She’s joined by David Otunga and Scott Stanford at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. They go over tonight’s card. Charly mentions that the Tuwaiq Mountain Gauntlet Match will open the main Super ShowDown card. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight’s Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and King Baron Corbin.

The panel looks at the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and then send us to Byron Saxton in Riyadh. He’s with AJ Styles. Styles doesn’t care how many Superstars he has to go through to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. AJ goes on and is confident about winning the match. We go back to the panel for discussion on the Gauntlet, which will open the main card. Charly sends us back to Riyadh, where Paul Heyman is talking up WWE Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of the title defense against Ricochet. We return to the panel for brief comments on Ricochet vs. Lesnar. They send us back to The Miz and John Morrison in Riyadh. They also are confident about taking back the titles from The New Day. Miz says they are the greatest tag team of the 21st century, and you should be jealous. We go back to the panel. We get more on today’s event, including Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and shots from Riyadh. Charly sends us to The Street Profits, who want all the smoke from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy. The panel discusses the match now. Charly sends us to a video on today’s WWE Universal Title match. We get more from the panel and they send us back to Riyadh for the first match.

The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

We go to the ring in Riyadh at Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Fans are still finding their seats inside the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard. Out first are The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, as Mike Rome does the introductions. The OC is out next – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Erik starts off with Anderson and they go at it, going to the corner. Erik backs off but Anderson takes control. Erik levels Anderson and drives him into the mat. Erik launches Anderson into the corner and tags in Ivar for the double teaming. Ivar beats Anderson down and grounds him. Ivar grabs his own beard and rubs it all over Anderson’s face. Cole keeps referring to the audience as a “late arriving crowd” as the match continues. Erik with a tag for more double teaming. Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a 2 count.

Gallows distracts Erik, allowing Anderson to deck him from behind. Gallows tags in and unloads on Erik. Gallows with a fall-away slam and big strikes in the corner. Gallows plays to the crowd and goes back to work on Erik. Gallows levels Erik with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. Gallows keeps Erik grounded now. Anderson tags back in to keep Erik near their corner with more shots. Anderson rakes at the eyes. Erik fights out of a corner but Anderson sends him back to The OC’s corner. Gallows tags back in and decks Erik while Anderson holds him. Gallows with a snap suplex. Gallows drops an elbow to the chest in the middle of the ring. Gallows with a leg drop for a 2 count.

Erik gets sent back to The OC’s corner. Anderson tags in but Erik tries to fight them both off. Anderson goes back for the eyes and grounds Erik once again. Ivar finally gets the hot tag and unloads as Gallows runs in. Ivar goes to the top but rolls trough, then hits the senton on Anderson and a cartwheel clothesline on Gallows. Ivar stands tall and yells out for a pop. Anderson ends up hitting Ivar and they both go down. Gallows and Erik tag in at the same time. Erik unloads with strikes and tosses Gallows into the corner. Ivar tags back in with a big corner clothesline. Erik scoops Ivar and slams him into Gallows into the corner for a 2 count as Anderson breaks it up.

Ivar sends Anderson to the floor. Erik tags in but Gallows rocks him with a right. Gallows with a sitdown powerbomb to Erik. Anderson is legal now. Anderson runs into a takedown and a big knee to the jaw from Erik. Ivar tags in but Gallows clotheslines him. Ivar botches the springboard back double elbow but still takes both opponents down. Ivar goes to the top and fights Gallows off. Ivar goes for a huge top rope moonsault but wastes too much time and Anderson moves out of the way. Gallows comes in and they hit a Magic Killer on Ivar for the pin to win.

Winners: The OC

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson head up the ramp as their music hits. The Vikings recover in the ring as we go to replays. The OC throws up the “too sweet” on the ramp as we go to a break.

– We get a promo for John Cena’s SmackDown return on Friday night. The panel briefly talks about The OC’s win over The Viking Raiders. They hype the Super ShowDown card next. They also talk about tonight’s WWE Title match and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Super ShowDown event opens up on the WWE Network with a video package.

– We’re live from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fireworks and pyro explode in the sky and around the venue. Michael Cole welcomes us to Super ShowDown. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside.

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match: R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

We go to the ring for the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match as R-Truth comes out rapping. Bobby Lashley is out next with Lana, who is covered head to toe. She walks Lashley out but turns right around and goes to the back.

Lashley got the advantage early, and knocked Truth to the floor with a forearm. Lashley followed him outside and threw Truth into the barricade before getting him back in the ring. Lashley worked Truth over some more and got a two count. Truth managed to get the upper hand and hit Lashley with the 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Truth missed the AA but hit a kick. Lashley recovered and faceplanted Truth.

Lashley waits for a Spear but Truth ends up dodging it and rolling him for the pin out of nowhere. Lashley has been eliminated and he’s furious.

Lashley attacks Truth after the bell and takes him to the floor to continue the beatdown. Lashley sends Truth into the steel ring steps and brings him back in for a big Spear. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Andrade, making his return from his WWE Wellness Policy suspension. The referee checks on Truth in the corner as Andrade takes his time getting to the ring.

Andrade hits the ring and stomps away. The referee backs him off but Truth is ready. Andrade drives a knee and goes to work on the shoulder and arm, which Truth is clutching. Andrade with an arm submission on the ropes now. Andrade keeps Truth grounded now. We see the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy on display at ringside.

Andrade hits the running double knees in the corner for a close 2 count. Fans try to rally for Truth. Truth resists the hammerlock DDT and backs Andrade into the corner. Truth ends up sending Andrade out to the floor. They bring it back in and Andrade focuses on the arm. Truth with a flying corkscrew right hand and a clothesline. Andrade rocks him with a kick. They collide and knock heads. Truth falls on top of Andrade and covers for the pin. Andrade has been eliminated.

Erick Rowan is out next with his mystery pet cage as Truth clutches his arm and the referee checks on him. Rowan enters and nails a big splash in the corner. Rowan slams Truth. Rowan drops an elbow in the middle of the ring. Rowan mounts Truth with big strikes. Truth somehow fights and sends Rowan out. Truth launches himself over the top to the floor to take Rowan back down. Rowan ends up using the steel ring steps a few times on Truth. The referee disqualifies Rowan and he has been eliminated.

Rowan snaps and brings Truth back in the ring for more punishment. Rowan grabs his pet cage and marches to the back as the referee checks on Truth again. Out next comes AJ Styles to a big pop. AJ gets fireworks for his entrance.

Truth swings wild and AJ laughs at him. Truth is hurt but AJ just mocks him and kicks him around. Fans chant AJ’s name as he continues to taunt Truth. AJ dances around some more and keeps Truth down. AJ with another kick and an elbow. The referee checks on Truth again. AJ with more dancing while Truth tries to recover on the mat. AJ kicks Truth in the back of the knee. The AJ chants continue, despite the heel antics. AJ rolls Truth into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Truth taps out and he’s been eliminated.

Out next comes the final competitor, Rey Mysterio. The music plays but Rey is nowhere to be seen. AJ is all smiles. The music starts back up but Rey doesn’t come out. The camera cuts backstage to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beating Rey down. AJ watches from the ring, smiling and laughing. Fans start chanting for The Undertaker. AJ takes the mic and says it doesn’t look like Little Rey will be getting up from that, so he wins by forfeit. AJ orders the referee to declare him the winner. He goes to ringside and orders Mike Rome to ring the bell and get his trophy. Rome says he was just informed that if AJ’s opponent doesn’t make it to the ring by the count of 10, AJ will be the winner. AJ and the crowd start counting with the referee. The camera cuts backstage again and we see Gallows down on the ground. We see someone toss Anderson down beside him. Black boots step into the screen and fans pop as it appears to be The Undertaker. The mystery man keeps walking as AJ argues with the referee. The familiar bells start to toll in the arena as the lights go out. Here comes The Undertaker to a huge pop.

AJ watches from the ring as The Undertaker makes his grand entrance. AJ throws a fit about this not being right. Taker enters the ring and stares him down. AJ puts his finger at Taker’s chest several times. He turns back around to a big chokeslam from Taker in the middle of the ring. Taker immediately crosses AJ’s arms and covers for the pin to win the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Gauntlet Match.

Winner: The Undertaker

– After the bell, Taker stands tall, still in his hat and coat, as his music hits. We go to replays. AJ looks up from the mat as Taker paces around the ring. We get another quick replay. Taker exits the ring, looks back at AJ, and then stops to look at the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy at ringside. Taker marches up the ramp as the fireworks go off around the arena. He stops at the stage and looks back at the ring. Taker turns back around and raises his fist in the air as the lightning strikes once again.