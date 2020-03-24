WWE Supercard Mobile Game Updates, Raw Top 10 For This Week

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE RAW on the USA Network, the second episode to air from the WWE Performance Center.

– The biggest WWE Supercard update of the year will be going live on Wednesday. Tag teams including Heavy Machinery and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be added to the popular WWE mobile game at that time. The update will also include a new WrestleMania 36 tier with more than 70 cards. WWE tweeted the following teasers for the update: