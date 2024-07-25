WWE Supershow Live Event Results (7/25/2024): Osaka, Japan

The following are quick-match results and videos/photos from the WWE Supershow held in Osaka, Japan on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

WWE OSAKA RESULTS – JULY 25, 2024

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY (w/ Asuka)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio

– WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

– Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura def. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

– Gunther def. Rey Mysterio

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) (w/ Tonga Loa) def. Kevin Owens & LA Knight

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

Liv continues to be a menace on a global scale. #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/nSYJfuSUIA — CiganoFan (@Cigano300) July 25, 2024