WWE Supershow Live Event Results (7/25/2024): Osaka, Japan

The following are quick-match results and videos/photos from the WWE Supershow held in Osaka, Japan on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
WWE OSAKA RESULTS – JULY 25, 2024
– WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY (w/ Asuka)
– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio
– WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
– Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura def. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton
– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso
– Gunther def. Rey Mysterio
– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) (w/ Tonga Loa) def. Kevin Owens & LA Knight
– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura
凄い盛り上がりだ‼️
ジェイ・ウーソ登場で、
『YEET！YEET！YEET！』
まるでアメリカにいるようだ‼️
凄すぎる‼️#WWE#wweosaka #ジェイ・ウーソ pic.twitter.com/TbrWHRNaak
— ☆信次☆shinji☆ (@shinji_anly104) July 25, 2024
コーディ・ローデスの入場で「KINGDOM」の大合唱が巻き起こった！ABEMAで毎週、歌詞字幕を出した甲斐があった！
#wweosaka #アベマでWWE pic.twitter.com/dCPtjA9kQr
— 堀江ガンツ (@horie_gantz) July 25, 2024
Liv continues to be a menace on a global scale. #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/nSYJfuSUIA
— CiganoFan (@Cigano300) July 25, 2024
I love seeing @CodyRhodes interact with the fans, especially the kids
Face of the Company ❤️#wwe #wweosaka pic.twitter.com/wcuItgacWv
— Daniel (@Danny_bo1_) July 25, 2024