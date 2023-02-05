WWE Supershow Live Event Results from Columbus, GA 2/4/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:

* Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa secured victory for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland

* Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven with a roll-up

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Strowman pinned Vinci with a powerslam. This was the longest match of the night

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Sheamus. GUNTHER won with a roll-up in a fantastic match. Sheamus fought back and scored a Brogue Kick in response to an after-match attack from GUNTHER

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat. Flair triumphed with the Figure 8 on Deville

Intermission

* Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail for the pin

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley by DQ when WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY interfered. Becky Lynch made the save to set up the next match

* Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY. Lynch won the match by pinning SKY

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. Second best match next to Sheamus and GUNTHER. Cody won the pin with CrossRhodes. Rhodes delivered a post-match speech in which he thanked everyone for attending