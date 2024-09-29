WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Columbus, GA 9/28/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker via Superkick and pinfall to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) in a Non-Title Match.

– Bayley def. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax in a WWE Women’s Championship Match via DQ after Jax uses a chair against Bayley.

– The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross and Scarlett) in a Mixed Tag Team Match after a double South of Heaven Chokeslam and pinfall.

– Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov via submission to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) def. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Chad Gable) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. After the match, Uncle Howdy hits Chad Gable with a Sister Abigail.

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) def. WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline (“The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) in a WWE Tag Team Championship Match via DQ when Jacob Fatu interfered.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.